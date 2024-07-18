Biggleswade mayor holding charity pub quiz - with one cause very close to his heart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Mayor of Biggleswade is inviting residents to join his charity pub quiz, with one of the causes holding a special place in his heart.

Councillor Mark Foster is organising a trivia evening at The Rose on Wednesday, July 24, and is challenging teams of six to see if they've got what it takes to win.

The Mayor is raising money for two charities: CHUMS Mental Health and Emotional Wellbeing Service, and Tourettes Action - with the latter particularly important to his family.

Councillor Foster, who represents Stratton Ward, told the Chronicle: "It's a little bit more personal as my wife, Amy, has Tourettes, so it's very much about promoting Tourettes Action and supporting a brilliant organisation.

Councillor Mark Foster, and right, the quiz poster. Images: Biggleswade Town Council.

"They’re a fairly small charity, who do great work promoting an understanding of what Tourettes is about - the stereotype being that's it's a swearing disease.

"Only about ten percent of people with Tourettes swear; there are more people with different, uncontrollable actions rather than swearing - for example, hitting themselves, coughing, sniffing, or another physical action.

"We have been to Tourettes Action events and they have been really supportive. They bring people together, encourage people to network, run sessions about coping mechanisms, and can talk you through medication. My wife is very happy that I have chosen it."

Meanwhile, the Mayor is proud to be fundraising for Bedford-based CHUMS, which provides mental health services for young people and families across the county.

Its staff can provide help for a range of issues, including: bereavement, trauma, suicide bereavement, babyloss, and support for young carers. It also runs an early intervention hub, recreational therapeutic service, and a friendship scheme.

Councillor Foster added: "I chose CHUMS because of the great work that they do. Post-Covid, there have been some quite significant mental health issues; I think there's a lot more awareness and acceptance that we need to look after our young people."

Teams of six can enter the quiz, and if you are short in number, guests can always join forces.

The evening begins at 7pm for an 8pm start. There will be a raffle, as well as Jamaican food available from Nuxies Kitchen. Tickets cost £5 per person.

Councillor Foster wishes to thank the kind businesses who donated prizes, and residents who've already bought tickets.