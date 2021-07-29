Biggleswade mayor pleads for action over flooded A1 underpass by riverside walk

The underpass by the riverside walk is frequently filled with mud and water

The underpass is part of a riverside walk to Jordan’s Mill and is frequently flooded, according to a report to the town council.

Councillors were asked to agree writing to Highways England "to request that it improves the drainage, so that the right of way is open at all times".

Councillor Russell explained: "We're still finding mud and water under the bridge alongside the river.

"They haven't got the levels right and there's no way that water can drain away.

"You would need Wellington boots. You couldn't do it with walking shoes, I don't think.

"I spoke about this to Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity (BRCC) which said it's Highways England's responsibility.

"One of Central Bedfordshire Council's rights of way officers has given us the correct place to contact. And I've taken some photographs that can be sent with a letter.

"What I'm asking council to do is write to the Highways Agency explaining the issues and mentioning it's a well used path.

"I don't really want to keep climbing over the wall on to the river bank to enable me to get through there," she added. "I'm getting too old to do that."

CBC Conservative Biggleswade South and town councillor Mark Foster asked whether it was the clerk writing on behalf of the local authority or the town mayor sending the letter.

"It's the town council writing," she replied.

"I just wanted to be clear," said councillor Foster. "It absolutely needs to be done, not just for yourself, madam mayor, but for the benefit of everyone else as well."