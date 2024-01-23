Biggleswade mum creates app to support people with long term health conditions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Biggleswade mum of two has turned her experiences of caring for family members with long term health issues into a lifeline for others.

Emma Amoscato was inspired to create the Smile App after suffering anxiety and PTSD that developed from her own family's health challenges.

The former journalist, who has written books on dealing with allergies, now hopes to encourage the use of the app, the first mental health app for those with long-term physical health conditions.

Smile App provides expert-led practical support and daily tools to support the emotional rollercoaster of living with chronic conditions. Designed to support a range of conditions, such as diabetes, cancer, asthma and long covid, the app is now available on Android and iOS, with the aim to support patients and carers who are struggling with the stress or ongoing worry of a difficult diagnosis.

After training in psychology and neuroscience of mental health at Kings' College London, Emma, now 42, wanted to support others going through similar situations with the creation of Smile, which incorporates video and audio tracks from a range of clinical experts, live workshops, reflection tools to support people's wellbeing and even content from people with lived experience of different conditions.

It also uses mood tracking and daily check-ins to help to understand users' unique needs and create a personalised toolkit of content, all tailored to the challenges people in this community are facing. The app uses a five-pronged therapeutic approach, including Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, Mindfulness, Self Compassion, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy and Emotional Regulation tools, so users can find what works for them to tackle mental health challenges.

Emma said: "We hope to support as many people as possible living with chronic physical health conditions. We cover the topics that other mental health apps don't. When going through my own challenges of health problems within my family and the anxiety it brought, I couldn't find anything that really tackled the specific situations we were facing - things like coming to terms with a diagnosis, dealing with waiting times or managing the emotional rollercoaster of chronic health conditions.

"My goal eventually is that when someone has been diagnosed with a long term condition they can be pointed in the right direction for the app.”

Dr Sula Windgassesn, one of the five health psychologists that provides expert advice for Smile users says: "Having a chronic health condition can be really isolating, uncertain and scary. Smile puts together evidence based information and strategies to help support all the difficulties."

One user, Helen Eugene, who is living with endometriosis, early menopause and fibromyalgia says: "If I had this in the early days of my challenges, I don't think my dark days would have been so dark."

Smile was founded by Emma Amoscato and has received grant and business support from King's College London, Innovate UK and UnLtd. For more information https://wearesmileapp.com/