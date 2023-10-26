Biggleswade mum’s appeal to help fund treatment for baby Daniel’s skull disorder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The parents of an eight-month-old baby boy are appealing for help to fund treatment of a health condition not available on the NHS.

Daniel Donegan, who is just eight months old, has been diagnosed with a severe case of Plagiocephaly, a disorder that affects the skull, making the back or side of a baby's head appear flattened.

It can also affect the alignment of a child’s ears and, as they grows, the alignment of the jaw.

Little Daniel Donegan suffers from a condition known as Plagiocephaly (flat head syndrome)

Daniel also suffers several other health issues including epilepsy.

His mum Sam said: “Daniel has already had more than his fair share of health problems from finding a hole in his heart, meningitis at 10 days old, a seizure, hypotonia and head lag.

"He now has Plagiocephaly (flat head syndrome). The long-term effects aren’t fully known but scientists believe it can have implications as children get older.

"Unfortunately treatment for the condition is no longer available on the NHS so we are trying to raise money to help cover the cost of his ‘helmet or band therapy’ used to treat the condition.”

A JustGiving page set up with a target of £2,500 has already reached more than £1,500.

Sam added: “I’ve been asked about long-term side effects which we know could affect the jaw as his ears don’t align and this could cause pain and problems with eating.

"Medical experts think it can also cause brain growth problems although it’s not been proven. The problem is, until recently treatment for Plagiocephaly was available on the NHS so there’s no evidence showing long-term effects as children to date have been offered treatment.

“I’m also worried the condition could make him an easy target for bullying if he doesn’t receive the treatment.”

Plagiocephaly can ocur in the uterus or during birth. It can also develop in the early months of life. Plagiocephaly usually fixes itself as babies grow, but sometimes treatment is needed.