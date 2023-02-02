Biggleswade petition calling for urgent care walk-in centre attracts over 3k signatures

The campaign was launched in November by resident Mollie Smy and has received strong support from local councillors, who took the petition to Biggleswade Market on Saturday (January 28). Over 417 signatures were collected, while, to date, 2,732 residents have signed the online version.

Speaking at its launch, Mollie told the Chronicle: "I don't regard this as my petition; this is about the local people that live in the community. I don't want those in power to just 'take note' of the petition. We want something done about it!"

Central Bedfordshire Councillor, Steven Watkins, who was at the market on Saturday along with fellow councillors Dr Hayley Whitaker and Adam Zerny, said: "In light of the disappointing news about the health hub no longer being planned for the town and the recent news about Ivel Medical Centre struggling, this petition is more important than ever and it's great to see so much enthusiasm for it. We were down there for a good few hours most of the morning."

Councillors Zerny, Watkins and Whitaker at Biggleswade Market on Saturday (January 28). Cllr Zerny: "Hayley Whitaker and Steve Watkins are doing a fantastic job gathering signatures for this hugely important petition." Image: Cllr Watkins.

Cllr Watkins told the Chronicle that he was informed about someone who had found a lump on their breast and had to wait six to eight weeks to be seen locally.

He added: "That's at the worst end of the spectrum, but for everyone it's difficult. You phone up and can't get an appointment, or the online booking systems are at capacity."

Explaining the benefits of an urgent care centre, Councillor Whitaker, said: "An urgent care walk-in centre would help to support our GPs by providing same day care for patients in need. At the moment residents from Biggleswade and the surrounding areas have to travel to Bedford or Stevenage to access this service, which is far from ideal if you don't drive. With the health hub being mothballed, and the GPs at the Ivel Medical Centre recently resigning their contract, there has never been a greater for investment in healthcare in Biggleswade."

Councillor Zerny added: "An urgent care walk in centre in Biggleswade would be a huge benefit not just to the residents of the town but also to those in Potton, Sandy and all surrounding villages."

The petition is calling on Central Bedfordshire Council and the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (BLMK ICB) to work together to provide the urgent care clinic.

A CBC spokesman said: “We are continuing to work with BLMK ICB to ensure equitable access to services for all our residents. This includes working together to facilitate the development of health and care premises to meet the needs of current and future populations."

A spokesman for BLMK ICB, said: “We are working closely with CBC and all health and care partners to provide services to support our residents to live healthy lives in Biggleswade, Sandy, Potton and surrounding areas.

"We are also implementing the recommendations of the national Fuller Stocktake Report (2022) to transform how we deliver primary care, including improving same day urgent care for patients. This includes teams working in new, more collaborative ways, supported by greater use of digital technology, plus closer working with the voluntary, community and social enterprise sector.”