Biggleswade play area to receive 'major refurbishment' ready for spring

Work has begun to deliver "a major refurbishment" to a much-loved Biggleswade playground.

The town council is tranforming Franklins Recreation Ground Play Area with new wood and steel equipment, and more play features. The project will be completed by Spring 2023, and the majority of Franklins Recreation Ground will remain open for the public whilst construction takes place. It is anticipated that the Public Realm Team, with the assistance of an external contractor, will create "a fantastic new landscaped environment" to match "the town’s flagship space".

Mayor Councillor Grant Fage, said: "The town council's six-figure investment in new equipment and landscaping at Franklin's Recreation Ground will be a valuable addition to families' leisure experience, particularly on the west side of town which has benefitted less from new play areas such as those on Kings Reach or on Chambers Way.

Town councillors celebrate the commencement of work at the play area. Image: Biggleswade Town Council.

"The park will now make best use of the riverside setting, opening up the whole space for all to enjoy. This is an important first step to transforming our town's play areas. We look forward to working with residents to improve even more over the coming years."