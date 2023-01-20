Biggleswade play area to receive 'major refurbishment' ready for spring
Six-figure investment from council
Work has begun to deliver "a major refurbishment" to a much-loved Biggleswade playground.
The town council is tranforming Franklins Recreation Ground Play Area with new wood and steel equipment, and more play features. The project will be completed by Spring 2023, and the majority of Franklins Recreation Ground will remain open for the public whilst construction takes place. It is anticipated that the Public Realm Team, with the assistance of an external contractor, will create "a fantastic new landscaped environment" to match "the town’s flagship space".
Mayor Councillor Grant Fage, said: "The town council's six-figure investment in new equipment and landscaping at Franklin's Recreation Ground will be a valuable addition to families' leisure experience, particularly on the west side of town which has benefitted less from new play areas such as those on Kings Reach or on Chambers Way.
"The park will now make best use of the riverside setting, opening up the whole space for all to enjoy. This is an important first step to transforming our town's play areas. We look forward to working with residents to improve even more over the coming years."
Deputy Mayor Councillor Madeline Russell, added: "I’m delighted that Franklin’s Recreation Ground, the oldest in the town, is getting this makeover. Henry Franklin, the miller, gave the field and Biggleswade Urban District Council, as it was then, created the riverside park. The Town Council renovated the area in the late 1980s but there has been no major change since. I well remember using The Rec as a child and look forward to introducing my grandchildren to the exciting new incarnation of the play area."