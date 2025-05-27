Biggleswade pub closing temporarily for major renovations
A popular Biggleswade pub is temporarily closing its doors for major renovations.
The Yorkshire Grey, based on London Road in the town, is shut from Tuesday May 27 through to Monday June 23 for what is described as "major renovations."
Greene King, which owns the establishment, told the Chronicle that The Yorkshire Grey was "undertaking a six-figure investment."
Among the current features at the pub are free WiFi, a dog friendly environment and an outdoor play area suitable for young children.