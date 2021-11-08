Biggleswade pub takes platinum gong in Loo of the Year Awards 2021

The Crown Hotel in Biggleswade

A pub in Biggleswade is flushed with success after winning acclaim for the quality of its toilets in the Loo of the Year Awards 2021.

The Crown Hotel on the High Street was awarded a platinum rating by inspectors.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of 'away from home' toilet provision across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The Crown Hotel, a Wetherspoon pub, is managed by Michael Rogers.

Michael said: "We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."

The Loo of the Year Awards 2021 managing director, Becky Wall, said: "The toilets at The Crown Hotel have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.