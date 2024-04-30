Biggleswade rail passengers warned to check journeys ahead of bank holiday train strikes
Rail passengers are being warned to check their journeys ahead of planned bank holiday strike action.
Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has warned that there will be no trains across the majority of the Southern, Thameslink and Great Northern and Gatwick Express network on Tuesday, May 7.
And there is also a nationwide ban on overtime in place by ASLEF – which means that from Monday, May 6 until Saturday, May 11 there will be an amended timetable in place for all GTR services.
With engineering works taking place across the May Bank Holiday, followed by industrial action, GTR is warning customers to check their journeys in advance for the entire period, starting from Saturday, May 4.
Jenny Saunders, Customer Services Director at GTR: “With the bank holiday weekend fast approaching, we’re urging people to plan ahead because, regrettably, industrial action by the ASLEF union will impact train journeys.
“The majority of our services won’t be running on Tuesday, May 7, and this is in addition to planned engineering works during the bank holiday weekend, followed by an overtime ban from Monday 6 May. If you’re planning to travel by train next week, please check your journey online. We’re really sorry if the disruption will affect your plans.”
During the overtime ban period, GTR will be running an amended timetable with fewer services overall. Trains running in the overtime ban will be much busier than usual, especially at peak times.
Gatwick Express will not operate on the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, but passengers can use Southern and Thameslink services.