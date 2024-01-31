Biggleswade Rotary Club collects coats for rough sleepers in Wrap Up campaign
Biggleswade Rotary Club has been involved in the Wrap Up Campaign to collect coats for rough sleepers.
Wrap Up Collection Boxes were placed in The Baptist and St Andrew's Churches in Biggleswade and All Saints Church, Sutton. Many coats were collected and sorted and checked that they were all in good condition and then delivered to The Kings Arms Project in Bedford who assist rough sleepers by providing a meal and somewhere to sleep.
They were very grateful and appreciative for the contribution of the coats, especially at this time of year.