Biggleswade school teachers took part in strike action while pupils' learning still supported

According to the BBC, as many as 23,000 schools are thought to have been affected, with many staff members striking "in a dispute over pay not keeping pace with inflation".

A spokesman for Stratton Upper School, part of the Meridian Trust, said: "The school was open to all vulnerable pupils and those who required specialist support. The school was closed for students in Years 9, 10 and 11. These students studied online at home using a mixture of live content and accessing online learning resources. The school was open for students in Years 12 and 13 to revise on site.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Free school meals were available for eligible students. The school buses ran as normal and the school will reopen to everyone on February 2."

Teachers across Bedfordshire took part in the strikes.