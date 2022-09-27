Biggleswade schoolboy donates long locks to Little Princess Trust

A Biggleswade schoolboy with a big heart has donated his long locks to a children's cancer charity.

Oscar Pitalis-Nguyen, 12, has gifted his hair to The Little Princess Trust, an organisation that makes wigs for little ones who are receiving treatment for the disease, or fighting other conditions.

The kindhearted Biggleswade Academy pupil also raised £224 for the charity, and his family are bursting with pride.

Kindhearted Oscar pictured before and after his haircut. Images: The Pitalis-Nguyen family.

Mum, Susanna, said: "Oscar last cut his hair in December 2020. It used to be down to his chest.

"He went to Bobby's in Biggleswade for his challenge, which was great; he was apprehensive at first but it was a really positive experience.

"Once the hairdresser started cutting, he wanted more and more off!"

Oscar pictured at Bobby's before and after his haircut. Images: The Pitalis-Nguyen family.

Oscar loves his short hair, which he finds easier to manage, and would like to say a big thank you to Bobby's and everyone who donated.