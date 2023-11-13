Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Biggleswade youngster and his pal are getting on their bikes for a cycle marathon in aid of Mapgas Air Ambulance.

Henry Hillier of Biggleswade and his friend Isaac Daniels, of Bedford – who both attend Bedford School – were inspired to do the sponsored bike ride to raise funds for Magpas Air Ambulance, the school’s nominated charity this term.

The boys, aged 11, will be starting and finishing the marathon from the school gates.

Henry Hillier, pictured left, and Isaac Dailey are aiming to raise funds for Air Ambulance Mapgpas

Henry’s mum Vanessa said: “It was entirely the boys’ idea and they’re hoping to raise £500 from the ride, which will be just over 26 miles and is taking place on November 25.

“They have school on Saturday mornings and Henry sings in the school chapel choir so is in school seven days a week during term but they are keen cyclists and have managed to do quite a bit of training ahead of the ride.

“We’re really proud of them. The boys are both sporty, they do sailing and, having played quite a bit of rugby at school, have had injuries, so were inspired to to help the school’s nominated charity.

"Henry has also watched documentaries about the air ambulance and is very aware of their work so was excited to do something to help and support the life-saving work they do.”

The boys’ fundraiser page, Henry & Isaac’s Big Magpas Bike Ride, states: “Magpas Air Ambulance is a great charity, which we want to support as much as possible so they have more money to buy critical equipment to save more lives.”