Biggleswade schoolboy's 100 mile cycle raises over £100 for Children In Need

George Wellington, ten, started his mammoth challenge in August and has been riding around the town with his exercise buddy and dad, Nick Wellington.

The Biggleswade Academy pupil was on target to complete his mission today (November 15) and hopes the money raised will help poorly children.

Nick, 49, said: "We are super proud! George goes out in all weathers and never moans. Twice a week he is out before school at 6.45am.

Cycling champion George during his Children In Need challenge.

"He was excited to be nearing 100 miles, and I suspect he will carry on cycling after this is finished.

"He has enjoyed spending time with his Dad and keeping fit."

George previously featured in the Chronicle during May 2020 when he took on a scooter challenge to raise funds for the NHS. This year, he set his sights on a new goal, determined to help Pudsey Bear.

Nick explained: "The last charity ride he did was for the NHS, so he thought he would help children this time. He does watch the show and loves Pudsey!"

Advertisement

George's aim was to finish before the BBC telethon's big night (November 18), which raises money for disadvantaged children and young people around the UK, and on average he cycled three times a week to complete his challenge.

George said: "I want to keep children feeling safe and help them have the things they need and deserve. Everyone should have a bright future with hope."