Biggleswade Scout Hut gets a refurbishment boost thanks to UK Power Networks staff

A team of electricity workers powered through a range of tasks to help transform a Biggleswade Scout hut in need of a boost.

Volunteers from UK Power Networks, which distributes supplies across the East of England, lent a hand at the London Road site.

The nine-strong team, which also included members of Morrison Energy Services, got involved through Donate a Day, UK Power Networks’ volunteer scheme, which gives employees two paid days leave each year to work on voluntary projects in their local community.

The scouts were delighted with the work. Image: UK Power Networks.

They re-painted interior doors, the outside gate and fences, and removed weeds in front of the main entrance, as well as mowing the lawns and trimming back overgrown hedges.

Phoebe Adams, a stakeholder engagement manager for UK Power Networks, said: “The Scout hut is in good order overall, but we wanted to spruce up the area around it which needed some extra attention at the end of the summer.

“We split into small teams and by the end of it saw the outside space transformed, with new coats of paint and all the weeding done."

Nick Gurney, the Biggleswade Scouts leader, said: “We would like to thank the team from UK Power Networks for the work done by its volunteers. The transformation of the Scout hut is really appreciated.

UK Power Networks staff busy painting the fence. Image: UK Power Networks.

“Biggleswade Scouts are very keen to engage with UK Power Networks as its substation project develops, and will continue to see how we can get involved in the future.”

Work has started on the National Grid’s 400kV substation and UK Power Networks’ new grid substation to increase the power capacity in Biggleswade. Central Bedfordshire Council secured £70million of government funding through the Housing Infrastructure Fund to support this project and other schemes designed to support planned growth in the town.

Cllr Kevin Collins, Central Bedfordshire Council’s Executive Member for Planning and Regeneration, said: “It’s tremendous to see Biggleswade Scouts receiving a helping hand to tidy up the outside space around their scout hut.