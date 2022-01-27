Biggleswade Specsavers donates £5k to brave dad fighting brain tumour

Specsavers Opticians Biggleswade have surprised a customer with a £5,000 donation to help support him while he receives treatment for a brain tumour.

Adam Dilley received the giant cheque at Specsavers Biggleswade, the same opticians that discovered the abnormality during an eye examination in 2021.

Adam underwent brain surgery on November 1 last year at Addenbrookes Hospital following his referral to A&E. He is now undergoing several weeks of radiotherapy followed by chemotherapy.

From left to right: Becky Betts, Sarah Pattini, Kam Chana, Paula (from BTS), Mark Dilley, Adam Dilley.

At the same time, Adam and his partner Tasha welcomed their first child Alfie Dilley on December 11.

Adam said: "I am delighted to receive this huge sum of money from Specsavers. The last few months have been tough, but we appreciate all the support we can get, especially now we’re proud parents to Alfie.

"The team at Specsavers Biggleswade have been incredibly supportive towards me and my family and being given a cheque of £5000 is simply incredible.

Left to right: Adam Dilley, Mark Dilley, and Kam Chana.

"As a family this money will go far in helping us pay bills, our mortgage and other things also.

"When I went to Biggleswade Specsavers in October for a routine eye test, I would never have imagined I’d be sent to A&E to be told I have a brain tumour. I can’t thank Specsavers enough for how quick they were to see what was wrong and be sent to Bedford Hospital."

Kam Chana, director of Specsavers at Biggleswade Sainsbury’s, said: "We we’re all so touched by Adam’s situation and wanted to do something that would help take some of the stress out of his financial commitments.

"Being a new dad, and not been able to work as well as under-going treatment, adds a huge amount of stress on any family. Hopefully, this money will go some way to help, and we will continue to be there for Adam and his family.

"Having an eye examination is so much more than checking whether you can see or not. It’s about eye health and, at our Sainsburys and town centre stores, we have an OCT machine that can spot signs of eye health issues many years before they develop."