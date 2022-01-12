Biggleswade stylist scores full marks for hairdressing exams

A Biggleswade stylist has recorded the highest score possible at the end of his hairdressing exams.

Ben Gauge 21, who has worked at Lou Lou’s salon, High Street, since it opened in 2019, recorded a score of 700 out of 700 in his End Point Assessment, meaning he is well and truly qualified as a level two hairdresser.

After short lived careers in retail and hospitality, Ben realised his dream of becoming a creative stylist when he joined Lou Lou’s and began his training with Central Hairdressing Herts and Beds.

Ben scored full marks

He absolutely loved every aspect of the training and his enthusiasm and talent quickly stood out.

Trainer Donna Harries said: “We are incredibly proud of what Ben has achieved and his top score is so well deserved.

“When you have a real passion for hairdressing then the sky really is the limit as Ben has proved. He simply loves pushing himself and giving himself fresh creative challenges.’

Ben’s abilities and confidence in front of a camera means he’s already featured in promotional videos and social media campaigns for Central training and is a busy member of his salon team.

It is only recently that the examining body has disclosed how points are awarded and, according to Emma Nugent, who runs Central Hairdressing Herts and Beds, Ben’s achievement is a first.

She said: “We could not believe it when we realised that Ben had not dropped a single point and scored the highest result possible. This is a first for us as far as we are aware!

“But considering Ben’s hard work, natural talent and dedication to the course, it is not a surprise. We are so proud of his achievements and I hope it will inspire others to think seriously about a career in hairdressing.”

For Ben, being a hairdresser offers so many opportunities and he would recommend the industry and hairdressing as a career.

He said: “I love what I do plus the support I have had from both Central and the Lou Lou’s team has been incredible.