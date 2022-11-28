A Biggleswade group for disabled children received a £400 donation from a local housebuilder.

Beavers Swimming Club got the funding from Mulberry Homes, and will put the cash towards its lessons, and to help to fund extra events and activities. The club provides a space where its members can enjoy the benefits of exercise and social contact young people with similar disabilities, as well as their parents and carers.

Jayne Howard at Beavers Swimming Club, said: “Thank you to Mulberry Homes for the community grant, the Beavers Swimming Club are very grateful to receive it. This contribution will provide us with the opportunity to plan social activities that the group will be running outside of the weekly swim group for 2023.”

The Beavers' club pool.

Kerry Jones, of Mulberry Homes, said: “The club are doing such wonderful work in the local community, and are a very deserving charity with a highly dedicated team."