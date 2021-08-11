Biggleswade tattoo and piercing studio Pictures of Lily buys life-saving defibrillator for town
'I think there should be one on every street corner'
A kindhearted Biggleswade businesswoman has purchased a defibrillator for her building which could one day save someone's life.
Bex Harris, owner of Pictures of Lily Tattoo and Piercing Studio, bought the equipment after being inspired by a recent first aid course.
Bex learnt that by using a defibrillator before an ambulance arrives, you can significantly increase someone’s chances of survival, so the selfless businesswoman paid for one out of her own pocket.
Bex told the Chronicle: "Because we are members of the UK Professional Piercing Association we have to have a first aid qualification which includes CPR. I was doing my recap which is with St John Ambulance and they talked about defibrillators and resuscitation as part of the course.
"It just inspired me. I thought there aren't that many around, and for the purpose they serve, they are reasonably priced.
"It's something that could help a lot of people and I think there should be one on every street corner."
Bex's defibrillator is now on the side of her studio on Hitchin Street, and she would like to say a big thank you to electricians Clive Hurrell and Dean Botham for fitting it.
And emphasising how important the equipment is, she discovered that a defibrillator once saved Dean's life when he suffered a cardiac arrest.
Bex added: "Everyone has been really supportive and a lot of people have said thank you for doing it for our small town.
"My Dad had a heart attack as did my granddad and uncle, and in my family there's a lot of heart disease and stuff like that; it's something I feel is really important and I wish more businesses would look in to getting a defibrillator."
A defibrillator's full name is an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and it can give a casualty’s heart an electric shock (when it has stopped beating normally) in a sudden cardiac arrest.
The equipment works by checking the casualty's heart rhythm once the defibrillator pads are placed on someone's chest and giving them a shock if needed.
They can be used on adults or children over one year old.
Encouraging people to learn first aid or consider buying a defibrillator, Bex said: "There's more to first aid that learning about cardiac arrests; I think certainly in the workplace it's important that your staff are aware of how to deal with certain medical conditions. It could save someone's life be it a member of the public or your own staff.
"If you are a business that is thinking about investing in a defibrillator, they are worth ten times the amount of money you pay for them if they save someone's life."
If you or your business would be interested in purchasing a defibrillator, email: [email protected] or contact Pictures of Lily on social media.
Bex is happy to put you in touch with people who can help you, and would like to say a big thank you to St John Ambulance for her training.
The businesswoman is also looking into running a free CPR and first aid workshop in her studio, so watch this space.