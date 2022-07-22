Senior Teacher, Mrs Julie Coles, has dedicated her career to the education and care of young children throughout the decades since she first joined the team aged 16.

Julie's last day is today (July 22), with staff and parents stating that they will "really miss her" and "appreciate her dedication" to the pupils.

Julie said: "It's with great sadness that I say goodbye to The Lawns Nursery School.

Senior Teacher, Mrs Julie Coles. Image: The Lawns Nursery School

"I've been part of many local families lives and watched their children grow with great joy, and it's wonderful when they then return with their own children.

"It's been a privilege to be a part of these young lives. I count the staff as friends and I will miss seeing them and working together every day.

"Thank you for the many kind wishes for my retirement; I have lots of plans to fill my time, and hope to come in to help out and maintain my links with The Lawns Nursery School".

A spokesman for The Lawns Nursery School said: "Julie's passion and enthusiasm for the ‘early years’ has enabled so many children to have a fantastic start to their learning journey."

Julie was born in Cumbria and moved to Biggleswade with her family, where she met her husband.

She first came to The Lawns as a 16-year-old student studying for her NNEB.

On qualifying, she started working at The Lawns and remained there until she had her two children, who attended the school, too.

On returning to work, Julie completed her degree and teacher training at Hertfordshire University, and has gone on to lead the team as Senior Teacher.

Julie told the Chronicle: "There have been very many happy memories and fun times, too many to recount!

"Like most early years settings, there have been challenges.

"Fortunately for The Lawns Nursery School, Biggleswade Academy have supported us for the last seven years, enabling us to continue offering our families a quality early years education."