Biggleswade Town Bowls Club celebrates Queen's Platinum Jubilee in red, white and blue

The group marked the event and joined in the festivities by organising a red, white, and blue bowls match.
On June 3, 32 bowlers enjoyed a fun-filled afternoon of bowling and laughter – a good number of whom were playing their first ‘real’ game after recently attending an introductory session.
A spokesman said: "Plenty of spectators were in attendance to soak up the superb sunny weather and encourage the players. Everyone spent a while in the clubhouse after the game enjoying a well-earned drink and a chat.
"A big thank you to the members who pulled together to make the afternoon a success and for making the ‘newbies’ feel so welcome.
"It’s been a long time since so many people attended such an event due to the times we’ve been through over the last couple of years - here’s to many more."