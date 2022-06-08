Biggleswade Town Bowls Club celebrates Queen's Platinum Jubilee in red, white and blue

The group marked the event and joined in the festivities by organising a red, white, and blue bowls match.

On June 3, 32 bowlers enjoyed a fun-filled afternoon of bowling and laughter – a good number of whom were playing their first ‘real’ game after recently attending an introductory session.

A spokesman said: "Plenty of spectators were in attendance to soak up the superb sunny weather and encourage the players. Everyone spent a while in the clubhouse after the game enjoying a well-earned drink and a chat.

Biggleswade Town Bowls Club celebrating the Platinum Jubilee.

"A big thank you to the members who pulled together to make the afternoon a success and for making the ‘newbies’ feel so welcome.