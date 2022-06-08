Biggleswade Town Bowls Club celebrates Queen's Platinum Jubilee in red, white and blue

Proud members of Biggleswade Town Bowls Club met to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 11:47 am

The group marked the event and joined in the festivities by organising a red, white, and blue bowls match.

On June 3, 32 bowlers enjoyed a fun-filled afternoon of bowling and laughter – a good number of whom were playing their first ‘real’ game after recently attending an introductory session.

A spokesman said: "Plenty of spectators were in attendance to soak up the superb sunny weather and encourage the players. Everyone spent a while in the clubhouse after the game enjoying a well-earned drink and a chat.

Biggleswade Town Bowls Club celebrating the Platinum Jubilee.

"A big thank you to the members who pulled together to make the afternoon a success and for making the ‘newbies’ feel so welcome.

"It’s been a long time since so many people attended such an event due to the times we’ve been through over the last couple of years - here’s to many more."

