Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Biggleswade Town Council is gearing up to fight "contentious" plans for 416 properties north of Furzenhall.

The controversial proposal – which was thrown out by Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) last August – has drawn opposition from town councillors, primarily due to concerns for "the effect on the road system and existing residents in the immediate area".

But applicant Hallam Land Management has appealed this decision and a planning enquiry is to follow. Meanwhile, they also submitted a new application to address issues raised by the first one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"These plans contain an extra vehicular access from the roundabout at Potton Road and Baden Powell Way to specifically address the previous refusal reason around site access," explained Hallam’s agent Carter Jonas in a covering letter to CBC.

Biggleswade Town Council. Image: Tony Margiocchi.

Biggleswade Town Council, which has described the plans as “contentious”, stated: "We would like to assure everyone that, with the help of expert planning consultants, we are now preparing our objections to the new application. It proposes a new road across the north of existing housing to join Potton Road, which unfortunately may allow an argument for further housebuilding along that road.

"Historic England have strongly objected to the road due to a nearby Scheduled Monument. There would be a bus gate across Furzenhall Road to the north of the existing housing so that the majority of new housing would use the new road. However, 73 houses would still use Furzenhall Road for access to Potton Road, adding to congestion."

The plan includes accesses from Furzenhall Road and from the roundabout at Potton Road and Baden Powell Way, as well as green infrastructure accommodating landscaping, allotments, community orchard and public open space. It also features a children’s play space, affordable housing, parking, cycleways and footways, new roads and other works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And with only one day remaining until the consultation period expires (June 26), there have been only two representations in favour - and 517 against.

Biggleswade Town Council added: "We accept that some further growth is inevitable given our location in East Bedfordshire, but it should be in a way that enhances rather than damages our town. Any development should protect our green spaces and heritage and improve infrastructure for utilities, ultra-fast broadband, and roads. It should also contribute to better access to GPs and dentists, school places, and leisure facilities."

Biggleswade Town Council will be represented at the planning inquiry and will argue that the appeal should be denied.

Regarding the new proposal, the town council cannot make decisions on planning applications but can have its concerns heard by planners and CBC's Development Management Committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council concluded: "From the beginning, in 2019, we have been against development on this site, the major reason being the effect on the road system and existing residents in the immediate area. This area is one of the oldest parts of the town so there are also historical and archaeological issues as well as the effect on bridleways.

"The council will continue to robustly defend the interests of the town by opposing any further development to the north."