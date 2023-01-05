Biggleswade volunteer Dawn and her dog Bella share the benefits of therapy pets

Do you have a pet dog with a great temperament and want to share the benefits of its companionship with others in your community?

Well you could join Dawn Dean and Bella in spreading the Pets As Therapy message and help bring joy to people’s lives.

Dawn, 44, of Biggleswade, is a volunteer with charity Pets As Therapy which works to enhance the health and wellbeing of people via the companionship of an animal.

Dawn, pictured with Pets For Therapy dog Bella

Its volunteers and their temperament-assessed pets visit care homes, hospitals, hospices, schools and prisons, and bring smiles to many faces. People of all ages get the chance to chat to someone - and stroke and cuddle a friendly dog or cat.

Said Dawn: “Bella is is a registered Pets As Therapy dog and we do voluntary work every Monday and Wednesday afternoon at two local schools in Biggleswade.“Bella has made such a massive difference to so many students and teachers helping them with their mental health, wellbeing, anxiety and much more.

"I have owned Bella since she was eight weeks old and she is now coming up to 10 years.

“I decided to do pet therapy voluntary work with Bella due to her kind, calming nature and friendliness.”

Therapy pet Bella had been visiting two schools to help pupils with their wellbeing

Richard Scoot, Safeguarding and Pastoral Manager at Edward Peake School, said: “Dawn contacted Edward Peake last year to volunteer hers and Bella's services to the school. We were so excited to have Bella, a 10-year-old black labrador, come into the school and work with our children and staff.

“Students who were unable to come into school with anxiety now attend regularly to see Bella each week. Some of our most vulnerable children see Bella as part of our pastoral package and love her visits.

“Students can sit and read to Bella, take her for walks and even help train her with her favourite dog treats. Not everyone gets to work with Bella one to one but all the students and teachers love seeing her around the school site and she really enjoys the fuss, she is so calm and is fast becoming a celebrity in the school.”

Dawn added that she now wants to encourage others schools and groups to register for free visits."There are so many benefits which can change a person or young person’s daily life,” she said..

"I would also like to encourage more people with suitable dogs to become a volunteer and help people in their community.”

The charity’s website states: “Pets As Therapy volunteers are dedicated pet owners who give up their spare time to help others.

"Our volunteers and their pets bring comfort and companionship to people living in residential care who may feel isolated, confused and lonely. We support schools to help young people improve their literacy skills and encourage confidence and concentration in the classroom. Our hospital visits can aid a patient’s recover and rehabilitation and help improve mental health and wellbeing.”

