Biggleswade Warm Spaces 2023

Biggleswade Warm Spaces was created by Dr Fiona Factor from Biggleswade Labour Party last year.
By Fiona FactorContributor
Published 9th Nov 2023, 09:47 GMT
Knowing the cost of living crisis was having a significant impact and that people were going to struggle to keep warm, she suggested to her members that they opened up the hall as a warm space. It was a great success The initiative is starting again and includes The Labour Hall, Krafty Shed, Kings Corner and St Andrew's church