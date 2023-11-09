Biggleswade Warm Spaces 2023
Biggleswade Warm Spaces was created by Dr Fiona Factor from Biggleswade Labour Party last year.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Knowing the cost of living crisis was having a significant impact and that people were going to struggle to keep warm, she suggested to her members that they opened up the hall as a warm space. It was a great success The initiative is starting again and includes The Labour Hall, Krafty Shed, Kings Corner and St Andrew's church