Biggleswade Warm Spaces welcomes people struggling with cost of living this winter

Free heated hubs are to be made available in Biggleswade this winter following the success of the Warm Spaces scheme last year.

People are invited to take refuge in the hubs which have re-opened to help those struggling with the cost of living.

The initiative was set up last year by the Biggleswade branch of the Labour Party as part of a national Warm Spaces scheme designed to signpost anyone in need to a warm space during the winter months.

Look out for the poster displaying information about the Warm Spaces scheme in Biggleswade

Member, Fiona Factor, said: “Knowing the cost of living crisis was having a significant impact and that people were going to struggle to keep warm, I suggested to members that we opened up the Labour Hall as a warm space.

"It was a great success The initiative is starting again and includes The Labour Hall, Krafty Shed, Kings Corner and St Andrew's Church.”

Warm Spaces offer a friendly comfortable environment where people feels safe and secure, and will be available at the following centres:

> King’s Corner, 6 Britten Place, Sullivan Court, Tuesday and Thursday from 9.30am to 12.30pm

> Krafty Shed, Unit 4, Purcell \place, Sullivan Court, Wednesday from 9a, to 3pm

> St Andrew’s Church, Shortmead Street, Thursday, 10am to 12.30pm and Saturday, 10am to 12 noon.

They offer various help including free laundry and kitchen facilities, hot drinks and activities.

The initiative is supported by Preen CIC, Biggleswade Churches Together, Biggleswade Express, Asda, and the many volunteers who help out .