Douglas Coombes rehearsing the choir

New committee members are needed for a Biggleswade women’s choir.

The Amici Singers, founded in 1986, have just been on a tour of the West Country, held an AGM and are about to perform their summer concert.

The choir has just returned from a four-day tour in the West County where they sang two concerts and two church services in Bristol and Wells cathedrals as well as enjoying sightseeing and socialising.

On their return, they held their AGM to elect a committee to run the choir for the next year. Anne Bunker stood down after 11 years as chair and was warmly thanked for the superb work she has done. Elizabeth Gammell was elected as chair to follow Anne. The choir has a full programme of concerts and events planned up to to 2025.

If you would like to hear the Amicis, the next opportunity will be on Sunday 25 June at 3 pm in Dunton Church. Tickets are £10 at the door. The choir will be performing a wide variety of music, perfect listening for a sunny afternoon.