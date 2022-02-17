L to R: Lara, Jay, Benjamin, Charlotte and Max

These impressive youngsters didn't let Covid stand in the way of claiming the highest award a Cub Scout can achieve.

Saturn Cub Pack in Biggleswade has celebrated no less than five of its members gaining the prestigious Chief Scout Silver Award.

Lara, Jay, Benjamin, Charlotte and Max (pictured left to right) worked hard to complete the set of Challenge Awards - which included adventurous activities and survival skills along

'Bagheera' LucyCox said: "It is a testament to their dedication of being a Cub Scout during the pandemic, which hasn’t been easy on anyone, especially the younger generations.