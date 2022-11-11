Biggleswade's Ivel Sprinter service now has another bus to help serve the community

A community bus service is celebrating after buying another vehicle.

Biggleswade's Ivel Sprinter has a new ‘Treka’, which seats 16 people and includes air conditioning to help passengers during the summer.

The Sprinter runs scheduled services once a week to Cambridge, St Neots, and local shops, picking up passengers from villages around the Biggleswade and Sandy area.

The new vehicle. Image: Ivel Sprinter community bus service.

An Ivel Sprinter spokesman said: "Drivers are all volunteers and you can be sure of a friendly, helpful service. Anyone is welcome to use the bus, which stops at normal bus stops and other convenient stopping places. The timetable is on the Sprinter website and copies are available on the buses."

The buses are also available for private hire (with driver) by not-for-profit organisations such as schools, youth groups, charities and care homes.