Biggleswade’s recycling centre to close for repairs

Biggleswade’s recycling centre is to close for three weeks for maintenance work.

By Lynn Hughes
Published 9th May 2023, 16:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 16:42 BST
Biggleswade Tidy Tip - Google MapsBiggleswade Tidy Tip - Google Maps
Biggleswade Tidy Tip - Google Maps

The closure will take place from May 22 to June 13.

Central Bedfordshire Council will be temporarily closing three of their household waste recycling centres – including Ampthill and Leighton Buzzard to carry out the necessary maintenance work.

The closures will take place consecutively, each for a three-week period.

To ensure that services continue uninterrupted, the Council will be closing the recycling centres on different dates to provide residents with alternative locations to visit.

The closure dates are as follows:

• Biggleswade: Monday 22 May - Tuesday 13 June, inclusive

• Ampthill: Wednesday 14 June – Wednesday 5 July, inclusive.

• Leighton Buzzard: Thursday 6 July – Wednesday 26 July, inclusive.

The Thorn Turn site near Houghton Regis, will remain open for use by Central Bedfordshire residents.

All Central Bedfordshire Council Household Recycling Centres are currently open from 9am until 5pm, 7 days a week, and a full list of sites can be found on the Council’s website at https://www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/tidytips.

Lorna Carver, Director of Place and Communities at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “This essential maintenance is required to ensure our recycling centres remain safe and tidy. During the closures residents are free to use any of our other recycling centres.

“We thank residents for their patience and understanding during this time and apologise for any inconvenience these closures may cause,” she added.

For further information regarding the closures and locations of each site, go to the Council’s website. https://www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/info/2/waste_and_recycling/612/household_waste_recycling_centres_tidy_tips/2

Related topics:Central Bedfordshire CouncilBiggleswadeLeighton BuzzardAmpthillCentral BedfordshireHoughton Regis