Biggleswade's Sunday on the Square brings Christmas cheer to town

Sunday on the Square brought Christmas cheer to Biggleswade town centre as families enjoyed live music, tasty treats and more!

Local businesses joined forces to organise the community event on Sunday, December 5, which saw residents visit the market to browse stalls and listen to musicians including the Red Strokes, Helen Lester, and the Rock Choir.

There were also exercise classes led by Jones' Fitness and an array of food and drink stalls, including festive mulled wine.

Sunday on the Square. Photos: Val Gascoyne.

Organiser Val Gascoyne, of Your Office Biggleswade, said: "The event went really well given the winter weather.

"The hot food and various hot drink options all went down really well, and some of the non-hospitality businesses had busy stands and lots of interaction with visitors, especially George Hay with their Elf Trail with Enterprise Personnel.

"Lou Lou’s and Sweet Alley also joined us for the first time and they all had really great stands."

Your Office was proud to support local entrepreneurs Pentley Park and Emma Taylor Lino Prints, who were exhibiting on their stand.

Sunday on the Square. Photo: Val Gascoyne.

Val added: "Drink Biggleswade had their first outing with Sunday on the Square and entered with Dee Dees Vegan Cafe, while Jones’ Fitness had some challenges for those who were willing to get on the rowing machine!"

Guests enjoyed listening to Biggleswade singer Helen Lester Vocals, as well as Red Stokes and the two sets from the Rock Choir.

Val concluded: "Sunday on the Square serves to showcase what is available in the town centre for residents and promote local shopkeepers and their goods.