Black Cat upgrade: Find another route as there'll be full closures this weekend

They’ll be overnight closures between 9pm to 5am
By Clare Turner
Published 19th Feb 2024, 13:53 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 14:24 GMT
Black Cat roundaboutBlack Cat roundabout
With work already started on upgrades to the iconic Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet route on the A428, expect overnight disruption this weekend.

Between 9pm and 5am on Friday and Saturday (February 23 and 24), they’ll be a full road closure of the roundabout at the following locations:

A421 eastbound & westbound, Renhold to Black Cat roundabout

A1 northbound, Sandy to Wyboston

Bedford Road from the garden centre to the Black Cat roundabout

Chawston Lane & The Lane closed at A1 junction