Body found in river near Willington following search for missing 78-year-old

Officers searching for missing Gregor from Bedford located a body in the River Great Ouse, just outside of Willington, on Sunday

A body has been found in River Great Ouse after police appealed for the public's help to find a missing man.

Bedfordshire Police said late last month they were “extremely concerned” for 78-year-old Gregor’s welfare. He had last been seen making his way from the Embankment to Duck Mill Lane, Bedford.

But in a post on social media, Bedfordshire Police confirmed a body had been located just outside Willington on Sunday (February 18).

Officers said: “Formal identification is yet to take place, but Gregor’s family have been informed. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this extremely difficult time.