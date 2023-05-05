Body snatchers, haunted Pound Stretcher and UFO hoax explored in new podcast about Biggleswade's weird history

A podcast exploring unexplained phenomenon in Biggleswade, from a haunted bargain store to a UFO hoax which made global headlines, has been launched by a curious local.

Natalie Doig is taking listeners on a journey through the town’s many myths, legends, and real-life stories and accounts of Biggleswade people.

The first episode of her podcast ‘Weird in the Wade’ tells the tale of the Pound Stretcher which involves a suspected poltergeist called ‘Aggie’ among other strange happenings.

Natalie Doig in Potton Woods, a spooky area explored in her new podcast 'Weird in the Wade'.

Natalie, a blogger and short story writer, explained: “I chose the haunted Pound Stretcher as my first episode because it's such an unusual setting for a ghost story! Usually, ghost sightings are in graveyards or old stately homes – not bargain shops on the high street.”

Natalie, who is visually impaired and also works as a disability advocate, uses a number of resources including newspaper archives, census records, old maps, as well as more contemporary social media-based research to collect real-life accounts.

But there’s nothing like a visit in person when it comes to investigating spooky sites.

The podcaster explained: “I recently went to Jones' coffee shop – which is where Pound Stretcher used to be. They've opened an upstairs lounge where the old shop offices and storerooms were.

Potton's Pegnut Wood - Natalie visited here after hearing reports about a spooky bridge avoided by dos and children alike.

“I got to sit up there on a rainy morning by myself. It was lovely and cosy but the stairs and floorboards were really creaky and I'm not surprised the staff were so unsettled when they heard the creaking stairs and there was no one else in the shop!

“I chatted to a couple of the staff and they did report the ghost, Aggie, is still present, but they'd not had any experiences with her.”

Natalie says she is on the fence when it comes to the paranormal but, during a visit to Potton Wood for an upcoming episode, she experienced a phenomenon, reported by others, which has been linked to a Second World War plane crash.

She said: “Ever since the accident, there have been reports of strange lights and smells in the woods, including smoke. I did smell smoke while there, and I couldn't find any evidence of bonfires, chimneys or other sources nearby.” However, the podcast episode will reveal further research which may explain her experience.

Jones' Coffee Shop which is now on the site of the haunted Pound Stretcher.

While the jury’s still out on the bonfire smell, the podcaster described a freakish coincidence she experienced in her 20s which remains unexplained.

“When I living in London, one afternoon, I thought I saw my cat sitting next to me, except he lived in Doncaster with my parents. About 15 minutes later my mum phoned me to say he'd died suddenly. I like to think he'd come to say goodbye. But part of me also doesn't understand how that could be possible.”

Other legends set to be covered by the podcast include the tale of Victorian body snatchers, the Potton Poisoner, big cat sightings and haunted pubs.

The second episode, about a flying saucer hoax which all started in a Biggleswade back garden, is available on June 5. Her blog also includes transcripts for each episode.

