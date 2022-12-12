Brand new independent living scheme for over 55s celebrates grand opening in Biggleswade

A brand new independent living scheme for people over 55 has opened in Biggleswade.

Built by affordable housing provider, Grand Union Housing Group, Chamomile Gardens is made up of 93 one and two-bedroom apartments and offers "tailored care and support". The Cardamom Street scheme, which is the largest Grand Union has ever built, has been designed to help people "relax into retirement", with each apartment having its own private balcony or terrace. To celebrate its completion, Grand Union recently held an open day to allow colleagues, the architect, suppliers, and local neighbours to see Chamomile Gardens before the majority of residents move in.

Councillor for Biggleswade South, Hayley Whitaker, said: “I think it’s a really exciting new space in Biggleswade. I was getting some design inspiration as I walked around. It’s really spacious and airy, with lots of natural light. The rooms are a great size. Lots of thought has clearly been put into the design, too; when I was in the cinema room, the piping on the furniture room reminded me of old cinema seats.”

Visitors explore on the open day. Grand Union's Phil Hardy is pictured with Central Bedfordshire Councillor, Dr Hayley Whitaker. Image: Matthew Power Photography.

Additional facilities include a hairdresser, restaurant and a changing places bathroom, which members of the public will be able to use.

Cllr Whitaker added: “Because the scheme has the day care space and a restaurant, local people can come in and build on the sense of community. I think the wider implications are really important and it’s a great way to integrate people living here into the local community.”

