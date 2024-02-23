Brave Biggleswade teenager overcomes the odds to compete in US cheerleading championships

Brave Molly Mayhew hasn't allowed a painful condition to stop her cheerleading - she and her Black Ice team mates will compete at an international summit in Orlando this summer. Pic supplied by Leanne Mayhew

Stratton Upper schoolgirl and cheerleading captain Molly Mayhew, 14, suffers from hypermobility – which means her joints often pop out, causing considerable pain.

But she’s overcome her initial problems to belong to three teams – Eclipse, Blizzard and Shards – and captains Eclipse this season.

Last year Blizzard were top in their division (Under 16 level 2) and crowned Grand Champions at the Future Cheer Brings On competition in Disneyland Paris, winning a place at the international Summit Bid in Orlando in May.

Molly Mayhew and her cheerleading team Black Ice show their winning form. Pic supplied by Leanne Mayhew

Proud mum Leanne says: “Molly and her team mates were completely overwhelmed – pleased and shocked at the same time. They’re a brand new team and going to Paris was a last minute decision, they never expected to win.

“It’s such an honour and an amazing opportunity but we’ve got to fund the trip ourselves. The team is trying to raise money with raffles and other activities but we’re also looking for sponsorship and donations.”

Molly, who’s in Year 10 at Stratton, is a member of Black Ice Cheerleading,* Tumble Ninja and Dance Academy and trains at Shefford every week, as well as at Hutton in Brentwood.

She has three sisters – Beth, 27, Rubie, 18, and 11-year-old Bayleigh. Dad Eugene is a mechanic who works for B S Motors in Sandy.

Cheerleading – which started in the UK 30 years ago – is one of the fastest growing sports in the country with more than 89,000 athletes taking part at recreational, competitive, and elite levels.