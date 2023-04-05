A Northill woman who is battling bladder cancer and a rare gene mutation had her head shaved for charity along with her two best pals.

Pam Cooke, 59, and friends Jo Holloway, 61, and Sue Dulson, 60, have so far raised over £8,500 after daring to go bald at Ickwell Cricket Club on Sunday (April 2). Jo and Sue joined Pam in solidarity, as their brave friend is taking part in a medical trial to try and cure her disease and was losing her hair – her pride and joy – as a result of the tablets.

Jo explained: "Pam's hair is her crowning glory; she's known for its colour – strawberry blonde, ginger, long. But it got to the point where it was falling out, and she couldn't do anything but shave it.

Pam (left) with Jo and Sue after their charity head shave.

"She needs all the support and love you can get, she's amazing. She could have just done it quietly at home, but this was big and bold. We're so proud of her. She was strong, but now she's even stronger."

Remembering their pact, Pam said: "On New Year's Eve my two friends said, 'If you shave your head, we'll shave ours'. My hair started to fall out in the middle of January, and I knew that at some point I would need to shave it as it was coming out in handfuls. They said, 'Don't forget, we're doing it with you!'

"I'm proud that we went through with it. After we’d done it, we walked into the ladies' loos with our eyes shut, and opened them at the same time."

On Jo and Sue joining her, Pam added: "It makes me cry just thinking about it. It's unbelievable love."

The brave ladies before the headshave, with hairdresser Francesca. The nicknamed themselves 'The Celery Sisters' following a girly evening spent singing - and using the vegetable as a microphone!

Pam was first diagnosed with bladder cancer in May 2019 after spotting blood in her urine. However, despite surgery and chemotherapy, the tumours came back more frequently.

After tests, it was discovered that Pam had a rare gene mutation – Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR) – which was causing the cancer to return. But hope is on the horizon, as she is now taking part in a trial sponsored by a drug company but run by the "fantastic" NHS team at Lister Hospital.

Pam said: "It's two little tablets every day that are designed to target the gene mutation and tell it to stop, but it's wreaking havoc with my body.

"My skin has gone very odd, papery, raw and very dry. I have lost my fingerprints, the skin on the top of my toe, I have blisters on the lips and tongue, and I don't have saliva. It causes a metallic taste in my mouth. I literally couldn't swallow water and ended up in A&E. They had to rehydrate me."

However, Pam is determined to finish the drug trial – medication which has been approved in America – as if the tumours keep returning, it could result in her bladder and uterus being removed.

Pam would like to say a huge thank you to Jo and Sue, to hairdresser Francesca Gavin, to her husband, Tone, 71, daughter Amber, 21, and to everyone who donated or came to support the headshave at the cricket club.