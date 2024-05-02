Bridleway bridge replacing ‘notorious' Lindsells level crossing in Biggleswade is officially opened

The ribbon cutting was courtesy of Louise Cox, Head of Safety Health and Environment [East Coast] at Network Rail, and Cllr Mark Foster, Mayor of Biggleswade Town Council

A new bridleway bridge replacing the ‘notorious’ Lindsells level crossing in Biggleswade has been officially opened.

The bridge removes the need for people to cross the railway line, improving safety for users as well as train crew and train passengers. In the last three years there have been four “near misses” at the crossing.

Plans to replace the level crossing with a bridleway bridge were first submitted by Network Rail in 2021 with designs for a footbridge approved last year.

View of the walkway on the bridge

Construction of the bridge began in December 2023. Its completion now allows pedestrians, horse riders, cyclists and others on wheels to safely cross the railway line, which Central Bedfordshire Council says gives better access and connectivity for the community, and promotes active and sustainable travel.

Rising eight metres above the track with ramps approximately 185 metres long on each side, it now serves as a vital link for Biggleswade’s Green Wheel, a walking and cycling route around the outskirts of the town.

There are four tracks at Lindsells which carry over 300 trains per day travelling at speeds of up to 125mph.

The bridge was officially opened by Paul Mason, the council’s chief officer for infrastructure delivery, Cllr Mark Foster, mayor of Biggleswade Town Council, and Louise Cox, head of route safety, health and environment for Network Rail. Members of the Network Rail project team, who initiated and led on the bridge’s construction, also attended the opening.

Cllr Hayley Whitaker, Central Bedfordshire’s deputy leader and executive member for families education and children, said: “The new bridge is a welcome addition to the town and a key element of the ‘Biggleswade Green Wheel’, that connects the town with its green spaces and making it safer for people to get outside and enjoy the countryside.

Louise Cox added: “We’re thrilled to see this new bridleway bridge open which will provide a safe route across the busy East Coast Main Line for local people.

“At Network Rail, keeping people safe on and around the railway is at the heart of everything we do, and it has been great to work with local stakeholders to deliver this project which will meet our values.”

The opening of he bridge marks another milestone for investment in the town, made possible by the council’s successful bid for £70 million from the government's Housing Infrastructure Fund (HIF).

The funding is being used to develop the infrastructure and facilities needed to support Biggleswade’s growth, including:

> Additional school places

> A new transport interchange at Biggleswade train station