Burst water main in Sandy floods Sunderland Road and leaves some customers without water
Avoid the area say police
Police are asking people to avoid the Sunderland Road area in Sandy due to a flood.
There is a full road closure in place between the Bedford Road roundabout and junction with Dapifer Drive.
Sunderland Road is currently flooded due to a burst water main. The flooding is also reported to be in Windsor Way.
According to Anglian Water some customers in the town may have very low water pressure - or no water at all - due to the issue.
Most Popular
-
1
CCTV appeal following 'serious assault' in Biggleswade High Street
-
2
People evacuated from Biggleswade's Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre this morning
-
3
School uniform drive organised by Biggleswade mum helps hundreds of parents as cost of living crisis deepens
-
4
Burst water main in Sandy floods Sunderland Road and leaves some customers without water
-
5
Biggleswade's Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre evacuated due to 'concerns about pool chemicals'
It added that the repairs were proving to be "a complex job that is taking longer than we originally hoped".
The company is expecting normal services to be restored by 6pm.