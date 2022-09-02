News you can trust since 1891

Burst water main in Sandy floods Sunderland Road and leaves some customers without water

Avoid the area say police

By Laura Hutchinson
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 4:09 pm
Sunderland Road is currently closed
Police are asking people to avoid the Sunderland Road area in Sandy due to a flood.

There is a full road closure in place between the Bedford Road roundabout and junction with Dapifer Drive.

Sunderland Road is currently flooded due to a burst water main. The flooding is also reported to be in Windsor Way.

According to Anglian Water some customers in the town may have very low water pressure - or no water at all - due to the issue.

It added that the repairs were proving to be "a complex job that is taking longer than we originally hoped".

The company is expecting normal services to be restored by 6pm.

