Sunderland Road is currently closed

Police are asking people to avoid the Sunderland Road area in Sandy due to a flood.

There is a full road closure in place between the Bedford Road roundabout and junction with Dapifer Drive.

Sunderland Road is currently flooded due to a burst water main. The flooding is also reported to be in Windsor Way.

According to Anglian Water some customers in the town may have very low water pressure - or no water at all - due to the issue.

It added that the repairs were proving to be "a complex job that is taking longer than we originally hoped".