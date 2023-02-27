Business boost with leading home improvement giants moving to Biggleswade Trade Park

Two major home improvement brands w ill be moving to Biggleswade – in a boost for business at the town’s new Trade Park.

Kitchen specialists Howdens and Screwfix, the UK’s leading retailer of trade tools, hardware and accessories, have agreed leases on the two largest units at Biggleswade Trade Park. Howdens has taken a 7,276 sq ft unit while Screwfix has agreed a deal on a 7,513 sq ft unit.

Two further units have been pre-let which means 60% of the available space at the new development is now let or under offer. BED Electrical has agreed a letting on a 4,715 sq ft unit, while another national operator is set to occupy unit 5.

Howden's and Screwfix deals boost trade park development

The 2.1-acre site – including a 26,625 sq ft unit, at Stratton Business Park - was acquired by property regeneration company Dunmoore last year.

Eamon Kennedy, head of commercial agency (group) at Kirkby Diamond in Luton, said: “After completing the sale of the site we expected a lot of interest and have not been disappointed, with 60% of the available space now taken.

"To have secured these pre-lets, including Howdens and Screwfix – two of the biggest names in the trade sector – so soon after beginning to market the units clearly demonstrates the quality of the development and its first-class location.”

The units benefit from open plan trading areas, level entry doors and good natural light. Other businesses nearby include Lidl, McDonald’s, Travis Perkins, Homebase, Halfords and Pets at Home.