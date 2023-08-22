Hundreds of revelers turned out for The Country Fayre and Music Festival – formally known as ‘Busk til Dusk’ – as it made its return last weekend to raise vital funds for families needing Sue Ryder’s care.

The volunteer-led event included live music and entertainment in aid of Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger – and raised a staggering £7,500 for the charity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fiona Benson from the Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice volunteer committee, said: “We're so grateful to everyone who pulled on their wellies and waterproofs to join us last the weekend. Despite the heavy rain, which meant we had to halt the fun earlier than we had planned, it was a fantastic event full of community spirit.

Live music entertained the crowds

“I am so proud to be part of the small but mighty team of six volunteers involved in organising this event – helping us raise vital funds for our much-loved local hospice – but we absolutely couldn’t have done it without the help of our local community, as well the entertainers, stall holders, and the generous businesses and individuals who donated to our fantastic raffle – a huge thank you to everyone involved!

“Our thanks also go out to the HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Susan Lousada who opened the event, and the Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice fundraising team who supported us.”

The Country Fayre and Music Festival is just one in a series of fundraisers the committee get involved in each year. They also host regular curry and quiz nights, as well as fashion shows and more.

Steven Albon, community fundraising manager, at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, said: “The event is a brilliant example of how our volunteers go the extra mile to raise vital funds to help us be there when it matters. We are incredibly grateful for the committee’s ongoing support. A huge well done to everyone involved!