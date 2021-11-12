Calling all Biggleswade animal lovers: Can you give a home to this cat with an ear for classical music?

A Bedford charity is hoping a mature cat with an ear for classical music can be given a new home.

Poppy has been in foster care for more than 310 days and has been looked after by volunteers at Cats Protection’s Bedford and Biggleswade branch since coming into care.

However, the affectionate tortie has been passed over due to behavioural issues, which are thought to be temporary.

Can you give Poppy a home?

Claire Route, Poppy’s Cats Protection fosterer, said: “When she’s in a new home where she is the only pet and feels comfortable, we believe this behaviour should become less of an issue.”

The 10-year-old kitty recently found her own way to destress - listening to classical music.

Claire said: “She enjoyed listening to Classic FM over the weekend, which made her feel less scared of the fireworks. I’m not sure where her musical taste comes from as it’s not my usual preference but it definitely seemed to work a treat for Poppy.

"She’s a very affectionate girl and she really loved to sit on my lap and enjoyed a good fuss.”

Volunteers are also appealing for a quiet adult-only home away from busy roads, with access to a garden.

Poppy is microchipped and vaccinated and is available to adopt immediately.