Redrow is recruiting a Junior Head of Play

A house builder is holding a competition to let children help design its new play areas.

The competition is open to children across Bedfordshire, between the ages of seven and 14 years old, who live on any Redrow development, or who know someone who does.

They must have a passion for play and want to encourage fun amongst their friends, neighbours and the community. To enter, they should draw, sketch or design their dream play area.

The newly appointed Junior Head of Play will work with the housebuilder to advise on their favourite play areas and equipment, delivering guidance directly from those who use open spaces. This will also help inform Redrow’s approach to community, belonging and placemaking for years to come.

The chosen Head of Play will be decided by a panel of experts including Kevin Parker, group masterplanning director at Redrow, Tom Roberts, head of communications at Redrow and an external party.

Once selected, the Junior Head of Play will take part in a fun day of filming around their home development and be featured on Redrow’s social media channels visiting development and showcasing their dream play area. Longer-term, Redrow will take elements and inspiration for future play designs.

For all their hard work and the design of their dream play area, Redrow will reward the Junior Head of Play and their family with a ‘three-figure salary’ prize of £500 Argos vouchers – which can be used towards play equipment.

Kevin Parker,, who will be working with the Junior Head of Play said: “At Redrow, we are excited to launch a nationwide competition looking for children to provide inspiration for our play areas. We want to hear directly from the people who use these outside spaces, so we can constantly improve and build welcoming play spaces for years to come.”

For parents looking to put forward their child, email [email protected] with an image of the designed dream play area and a short biography including which Redrow development you live on. The closing deadline is noon on Friday, June 30.