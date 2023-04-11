Calling all wine lovers - Warden Abbey Vineyard near Old Warden is looking for more volunteers

Running a vineyard – first planted in medieval times and now boasting more than 4,000 vines – must present quite a challenge when your workforce consists almost entirely of volunteers.

Which is why Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity – which has leased Warden Abbey Vineyard since 2010 – is recruiting more for this fascinating venture.

Nestled between Old Warden and Cardington, this unique resource has been developed with the local community in mind.

Luscious bunches of grapes ready for picking at Warden Abbey Vineyard which was started by monks in medieval times

It’s been a busy time of year so far, particularly as pruning has to take place while the vines are still enjoying their winter slumber.

A spokesperson for the vineyard, which was created by monks at Warden’s Cistercian Abbey, said: “We have around 4,000 vines and each one needs to be tackled individually so completing the process takes time.”

The vines range from 36 years old to just one year old so pruning is quite a task as the method employed depends on their age.

With older vines, the focus is to remove 90 per cent of growth and leave only four canes – two of which will be used for the current year’s growth, and the other two for the following year.

Visitors to Warden Abbey Vineyard are given a tour and a demonstration. The vineyard has been leased by Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity since 2010 and has been developed as a unique resource for local people

The spokesperson added: “Each time we prune we have to think two years ahead.

"The canes that are cut off have to be burned to eliminate any possible disease but this is also a problem as the amount of greenery is huge."

The only time there is any respite is when it rains – the advice is never to prune in the wet.

Younger vines are treated differently, with no grape growth encouraged in the first three years as the plant needs to put its energy into growing strong roots to establish itself.

The charity currently has 75 registered volunteers and about half are regular attendees.

But as there is no rota, the vineyard manager is never sure how many workers he’ll have on a given day.

If this sort of voluntary work appeals to you – and there is always something to do throughout the year – you’ll be given all the training you need.