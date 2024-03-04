Campaign calls for new blood donors in Bedfordshire to come forward to help save lives

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new campaign is encouraging more people in in Bedfordshire to give blood.

The call comes from NHS Blood and Transplant which says it needs more than 140,000 people to donate for the first time to meet demand.

NHS Blood and Transplant is especially keen to attract donors from Black, Asian and other minority ethnic backgrounds to help patients who need regular blood transfusions to stay alive, such as those with thalassaemia and sickle cell.

There is a permanent blood donor centre in Luton town centre

A spokesperson said: “In one hour and five easy steps, you can help save up to three lives.

“When you arrive at your appointment, you’ll need to complete a health check questionnaire and drink 500ml (about a pint) of water. You’ll then have a chat about your health with a friendly member of the team to make sure it's safe for you to give blood. The process takes about 10 minutes before you’re given a free drink and snack while you rest for 15 minutes knowing that your donation will help save up to three lives.”

Dr Sanhita Chakrabarti, deputy chief medical director at Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, added: “You may well see adverts appearing locally, thanks to this new campaign to attract new blood donors. I’d urge anyone who’s eligible to make time to give blood.

“To give blood for the first time, you need to be generally fit and well, and aged between 17 and 65. Men can donate blood every 12 weeks, and women every 16 weeks. Some other restrictions apply, and you can check these online before you register.

“We need donors of all backgrounds to come forward, especially as patients with some serious conditions rely on blood donations from people with a closely matched ethnic origin to their own.

“Most current blood donors are aged over 45, but we’d love to see more Millennials and Gen Z coming forward to give blood too.”