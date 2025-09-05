Biggleswade Town Council says it is working to find a solution to ensure Biggleswade FC's Under-12 purple team can find a pitch for their matches this season

A junior football team from Biggleswade is looking for a pitch to play home matches on this season after junior goalposts were replaced with adult equivalents.

Biggleswade FC’s Under-12 purple team originally played under FC Biggleswade, however after their folding they became affiliated with Biggleswade FC.

The team’s suggested pitches are Eagle Farm Road and The Lakes however these are no longer suitable after the 7x16 feet goals were replaced by adult-sized goals.

According to Football Association guidelines for under-11 and under-12 football, pitches are recommended to be 80x50 yards, and the recommended goalpost size is 7x16 feet.

John Davies, a coach with the team said that he had brought the attention to the matter of Biggleswade Town Council, with the start of the season just a few days away.

"This weekend we are playing at Stratton on their new 4G pitch, but we cannot use it afterwards because it is block booked," John told the Chronicle.

"If we cannot get a pitch I'm worried that the team may have to fold, which would result in 14 very disappointed children.

"With the town increasing in size, you would hope that more children would want to play football, so it would be heartbreaking if the facilities were not available for teams to continue."

The team is ideally looking for a space that it could play matches on Sunday mornings at around 9.30am.

Biggleswade Town Council has not yet provided a statement to the Chronicle, however this newspaper has seen correspondence between John and the council’s head of governance and strategic partnerships Karim Hosseini.

In the correspondence, Karim offers to meet John to discuss the issue and also states that: "The town council is aware of the high demand for sports pitches in town, and is working to improve the situation by engaging at a strategic level with partners."

