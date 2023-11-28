The charity is hoping to set up more workshops

St Andrew's Church Reverend Liz Oglesby-Elong with representatives from Tibbs Dementia and Save The Children .

A charity helping people in Chronicle country deal with the issues around dementia has received a donation from the proceeds of Biggleswade’s St Andrew’s Country Fayre.

Tibbs Dementia Foundation, and Save the Children, each received £2,500 in a presentation at the church on Sunday.

The money was raised at the annual country fayre, held in September.

Spokesman Nick Gurney said: “We are absolutely ecstatic that these funds will go to good use. It’s great to have both organisations say where they are going to spend it.”

Save the Children say the funds will go towards helping children in the current Middle East conflict. Tibbs are looking to provide workshops in the church’s Chapter House in the new year to compliment workshops already carried out in Potton and Stotfold.