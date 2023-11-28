Cash boost for dementia charity thanks to Biggleswade’s annual country fayre
A charity helping people in Chronicle country deal with the issues around dementia has received a donation from the proceeds of Biggleswade’s St Andrew’s Country Fayre.
Tibbs Dementia Foundation, and Save the Children, each received £2,500 in a presentation at the church on Sunday.
The money was raised at the annual country fayre, held in September.
Spokesman Nick Gurney said: “We are absolutely ecstatic that these funds will go to good use. It’s great to have both organisations say where they are going to spend it.”
Save the Children say the funds will go towards helping children in the current Middle East conflict. Tibbs are looking to provide workshops in the church’s Chapter House in the new year to compliment workshops already carried out in Potton and Stotfold.
"It’s a fantastic figure and we are more than happy,” said Nick. “Every pound raised at the fayre is split between the two charities.”