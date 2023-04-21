Cash boost for warm space in Biggleswade thanks to company refurbishing former MOD homes in Henlow

A warm space in Biggleswade has been given a cash boost thanks to the company refurbishing former MOD homes in Henlow.

Annington donated £250 to the sarm space at St Andrew's Church, Biggleswade. The donation will help the church to stay open to local residents that are struggling to heat their homes, offering a free, warm and welcoming place to go.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Shortmead Street church provides a non-judgemental space for the local community to use and is run by staff and volunteers. The funds donated by Annington will help pay the church’s energy bills and buy tea, coffee and snacks for visitors.

Attendees at St Andrew's Church enjoy a friendly chat over a cup of tea at their warm space

Dr Rob Butcher, churchwarden at St Andrew's, said: “It’s so important to provide a place for the most vulnerable in society, including young families and the elderly, to stay safe and warm. Since the beginning of the colder winter months, we’ve seen an increase in visitors to our warm space, many of whom cannot keep up with rising energy costs.”