Cash boost for warm space in Biggleswade thanks to company refurbishing former MOD homes in Henlow
Company donated £250 to help cover church warm space’s costs
A warm space in Biggleswade has been given a cash boost thanks to the company refurbishing former MOD homes in Henlow.
Annington donated £250 to the sarm space at St Andrew's Church, Biggleswade. The donation will help the church to stay open to local residents that are struggling to heat their homes, offering a free, warm and welcoming place to go.
The Shortmead Street church provides a non-judgemental space for the local community to use and is run by staff and volunteers. The funds donated by Annington will help pay the church’s energy bills and buy tea, coffee and snacks for visitors.
Dr Rob Butcher, churchwarden at St Andrew's, said: “It’s so important to provide a place for the most vulnerable in society, including young families and the elderly, to stay safe and warm. Since the beginning of the colder winter months, we’ve seen an increase in visitors to our warm space, many of whom cannot keep up with rising energy costs.”
Stacy Whitehead, marketing manager at Annington, added: “While the rising energy costs are a year-round issue, in the winter months, many households were falling behind on their energy repayments, or making the heartbreaking choice between heating and eating. Nobody should have to make that decision, which is why we are supporting warm spaces across the country, including at St Andrew's Church, and we hope our contribution goes some way to helping the most vulnerable in the local community.”