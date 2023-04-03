Celebrations as Clifton's Samuel Whitbread Academy reaches football cup final

Samual Whitbread Academy is celebrating after reaching the finals of a competitive school cup championship.

After seven years, the academy will return to the England Schools’ Football Association Cup Final with its U16 Boys’ team after winning a closely fought match last week.

On Tuesday (March 28), the team played a very competitive game against St Cuthbert’s High School, Newcastle, who put up a resilient defence and attack. However, Samuel Whitbread Academy would not easily back down and managed to retain a narrow lead for the whole of the second half. At full-time, the score was 2-1 to Whitbread, with goals from Taylon and team captain, Tom.

Celebrations as the U16s Boys' team reaches the final! Image: BEST.

Director of football, Jason Goldman, who previously led the 2016 U16 boys’ team to the final, said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the boys; they have pulled together this year and targeted the national cup from round one. To reach a national final is a fantastic achievement and a reflection of the hard work and commitment that each and every one of the boys has put in this year!”

As well as the national final, it is a critical year for the team as they are due to sit their GCSEs exams in the summer.

Tom, the U16 captain, said: “With Year 11 being such an important time for the team, coursework and revision is our main focus and it has been great to have another target to aim for."

With Samuel Whitbread Academy, part of the Bedfordshire Schools Trust (BEST), reaching three national finals this year alone, it has been "one of the best years the school has ever seen for sporting success".

Principal Nick Martin added: “Ten years ago, the PE department set itself the goal of reaching a national final in rugby, football and netball all in the same year, and I’m delighted to say that with the success of the U16 Boys, we have now reached our target and I couldn't be a prouder headteacher. We wish them the best of luck!"