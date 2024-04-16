Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Building work has finally started on Potton’s new community building.

Potton Hall for All and partners Potton Town Council, celebrated the breaking of ground for the Potton Hall for All Community Building on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The start on site is the culmination of many thousands of volunteer hours since the idea of a new bigger hall in Potton had been suggested. It will be the biggest space available to rent in Potton.

Work started on the site on Monday

The hall will allow existing clubs and societies activities to grow as well as attract new opportunities which residents can experience without having to travel out of town. Activities could include bigger daytime exercise classes, new indoor sports such as badminton and the main space is suitable for conferences, concerts, and wedding receptions. Construction is expected to be finished by the end of this year.

The building will consist of a central hall and two joinable meeting rooms. There will be an office for the relocation of Potton Council, a lobby with reception and foyer plus kitchen with serving counter and plant room. There is a small internal storage area and an additional exterior located storage facility will be added when funds allow. The whole building will be heated using air source heat pump technology and there are future plans to include the addition of PV on the roof and battery storage. Outside there is a car park with EV charging point. It is all set within a landscaped site with attractive views down to Potton Brook and access onto the community orchard and community greenspace.

Watson & Cox are the appointed contractors and their senior site manager, Mike Kilford will be overseeing the day to day running of the project on location.

Advertisement

Advertisement