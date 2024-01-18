Central Bedfordshire Council calls for two hour traffic closures to allow children to play safely outdoors

The council wants residents to help bring the initiative to fruition

Central Bedfordshire Council is calling on the community to help create a safe environment for children to play outdoors.

The authority’s latest initiative, Play Streets, involves closing residential roads to traffic for two hours, once or twice monthly, to enable youngsters to play freely close to home.

And the council is calling on residents to help organise the initiative across streets in the region.

The move aims to bring communities together and to allow children to play freely in the fresh air.

The benefits, says the council, would include outdoor physical activity, reduce traffic-related concerns and allow neighbours to connect and build relationships.

Overall, the move aims to create vibrant and safe spaces within neighbourhoods, promote a sense of community wellbeing and enhance quality of life for residents.

The authority will provide road closure signs and high-visibility jackets as well as play street kits which include chalks and skipping ropes.